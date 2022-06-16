Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in ITF Asia 12&U event

Lahore – Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-South Asia Zone in Kathmandu, Nepal. The ITF event is being participated by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, hosts Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. Muhammad Abid is the captain of Pakistan team and the team members are Abubakar Talha, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omar Jawad. On the third day of the event, in the boys singles, Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) outsmarted Gracen kubherane MAYOORAN (Sri) by 6-1, 6-0. Abubakar Talha (Pak) then outpaced Bomullage Risith Devnaka SOMARATNA (Sri) by 6-3, 6-4. In the boys doubles, Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha played outstanding tennis against the Sri Lankan duo of Gracen Kubherane MAYOORAN and Bomullage Risith Devnaka SOMARATNA and overwhelmed them by 6-1, 6-1.