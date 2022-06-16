Staff Reporter

Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in ITF Asia 12&U event

Lahore – Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-South Asia Zone in Kathmandu, Nepal. The ITF event is being participated by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, hosts Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan. Muhammad Abid is the captain of Pakistan team and the team members are Abubakar Talha, Hamza Ali Rizwan and Omar Jawad. On the third day of the event, in the boys singles, Hamza Ali Rizwan (Pak) outsmarted Gracen kubherane MAYOORAN (Sri) by 6-1, 6-0. Abubakar Talha (Pak) then outpaced Bomullage Risith Devnaka SOMARATNA (Sri) by 6-3, 6-4. In the boys doubles, Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha played outstanding tennis against the Sri Lankan duo of Gracen Kubherane MAYOORAN and Bomullage Risith Devnaka SOMARATNA and overwhelmed them by 6-1, 6-1.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ACP Karachi to launch “Awami Theater Festival” today

Karachi

Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs5m grant to KUJ

Karachi

Turtles released in deep sea on World Sea Turtle Day

Karachi

‘Missing’ KU students return home

Karachi

PPP, PTI struggle to win over communities ahead of LG polls

Karachi

796 candidates appear for SAU Postgraduate programme entry test

Karachi

Road checking campaign to end today: Mukesh Kumar

Karachi

Admin grants exemption to medical stores, bakeries from scheduled business hours

Karachi

Chemistry paper leaked out in Sindh districts

Karachi

Rs21 billion allocated for payment of electricity dues, says CM Murad

1 of 3,110

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More