Punjab Govt gives portfolio of Home Minister to Attaullah Tarar

The Punjab Government on Wednesday gave the portfolio on Home Minister to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Attaullah Tarar.

Services and General Administration Department of the Cabinet Wing has issued the notification of the appointment of Attaullah Tarar as Punjab Home Minister.

According to the notification, this responsibility has been assigned to Attaullah Tarar till the end of the 41st session of the Punjab Assembly.