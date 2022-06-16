News Desk

Punjab Govt gives portfolio of Home Minister to Attaullah Tarar

The Punjab Government on Wednesday gave the portfolio on Home Minister to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Attaullah Tarar.

Services and General Administration Department of the Cabinet Wing has issued the notification of the appointment of Attaullah Tarar as Punjab Home Minister.

According to the notification, this responsibility has been assigned to Attaullah Tarar till the end of the 41st session of the Punjab Assembly.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Govt considers to reduce income tax relief given to salaried class

Islamabad

Prime Minister received ‘Road to Makkah’ Team from Saudi Arabia

Karachi

Pakistani rupee’s depreciation against US dollar continues

Islamabad

‘If India can buy cheap Russian oil why can’t we?’: Imran Khan

Islamabad

Shaukat Tarin says govt wants to drown middle class

Lahore

Reference for Dost Mazari’s disqualification sent to PA Speaker

Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid bashes govt over fuel hike

Islamabad

PM expresses confidence to get country out of economic difficulties

Lahore

Money Laundering Case: Moonis Elahi appears before FIA

Lahore

Partly cloudy weather with rain-wind, thunderstorm expected in parts of country

1 of 8,435

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More