Mega plan under KPCIP launched to revive cities: Faisal

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that a mega plan under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP) has been launched to revive all major cities in the divisional headquarters of the province on modern scientific global patterns.

Presiding over a special meeting on development schemes in Mardan under KPCIP at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar, he said that civic amenities including solid waste management are being set up on modern lines under this mega plan with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and it is being expedited and billions of rupees are being spent on civic infrastructure for durable urban development.

The meeting was also attended by elected representatives from Mardan including MPAs and KP Minister for Food Atif Khan, Zahir Shah Toru, Abdul Salam Afridi, Project Director Zafar Ali Shah and other concerned high-ups. The meeting took stock of the various development aspects of Mardan in the light of the recommendations of the members KP Assembly and necessary decisions were taken.

Faisal Amin clarified that development of Mardan is one of the top most priorities of KPCIP whereby ensuring foolproof solid waste management and availability of modern machinery, the city would be free from all kinds of pollutants and also in terms of sanitation and drinking water facilities. He said that the present PTI led provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan believed in continuity of development policies and uniform development in the whole province whereas change of any minister or advisor didn’t not make any difference in the development process.