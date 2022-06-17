Pakistan to receive edible oil shipment from Indonesia: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday announced that Indonesia will supply edible oil to Pakistan immediately in order to meet the rising demand for the commodity.

According to a statement released by the Prime Ministers’ Office, the premier spoke to the Indonesian President Joko Widod in this regard. Meanwhile, under the direction of PM Shehbaz, a Pakistani delegation visited Jakarta to discuss matters of mutual interest with the government of the island nation.

The notification further mentioned that 10 ships loaded with edible oil will reach Pakistan within two weeks period from Indonesia and Malaysia. Oil worth 250,000 metric tonnes is being imported from Indonesia after Minister for Industries and Production Murtaza Mehmood settled all matters related to the import of oil.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appreciated the special efforts of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood for importing edible oil from Indonesia.

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood and Secretary Imdadullah Bosal called on Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The Minister of Industry and Production’s visit to Indonesia at his own expense to import edible oil is commendable. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Timely imports averted the threat of an imminent oil crisis in the country. Prime Minister.

The arrival of edible oil cargo will reduce oil prices. Prime Minister.

The efforts of the Federal Minister for Industries and Production and the Secretary are commendable. Prime Minister.

At the behest of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister for Industry Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood visited Indonesia at his own expense to import edible oil.

The purpose of the visit was to defuse the impending crisis in the country’s edible oil imports.

Thanks to the efforts of the Minister of Industry, 2.5 million metric tons (10 ships) are being supplied to Pakistan from Indonesia.

The first consignment of ships was sent to Pakistan during the presence of the Minister of Industry and Production in Indonesia.