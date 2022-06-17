Pakistan’s Usman Wazeer clinches WBA Asia welterweight title

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan’s boxing champion Usman Wazeer has clinched the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia welterweight title in the International Boxing Championship, held at Lalak Jan Stadium, Gilgit. Gilgit-Baltistan hosted the first-ever WBA tournament in a bid to promote the international sports in the region. Usman Wazeer (22-year-old) played the lead role in bringing the international tournament to the country. The ‘Asian Boy’ won the WBA title by knocking out Thailand’s PhatiphanKrungklang in the second round of the fight. After the victory, the boxing star extended his unbeaten record to 8-0 with five knockouts. Moreover, Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif Hazara won the ‘Super Flyweight’ title by beating Indonesian boxer Razi Akbar in the tenth round. A total of 10 fights were scheduled, with three being title fights, while the other seven were part of the international boxing rankings. The athletes from 10 countries, including Pakistan, Thailand, Afghanistan, UAE, Cameroon, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Nigeria and the Philippines took part in the international event.