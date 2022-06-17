PPMA opposes 17pc sales tax

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association (PPMA) has termed the 17 per cent sales tax as a big hurdle in manufacturing medicines. The concern came during the General Body meeting called by Chairman PPMA and participated by Sr. Vice Chairman, Vice Chairman, CEC members and many other PPMA member companies. In the meeting, a very grave concern was shown over 17% sales tax imposition on APIs by the participants. “It’s pretty unfair that, except pharma, every industry reserves the right to fix prices of their choices as well as pass the Sales Tax of the products on to the consumer,” the meeting noted. The PPMA has demanded immediate removal of 17% sales tax on pharma raw material or be declared as zero rated.