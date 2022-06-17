Road carpeting in P&V scheme not specific to Pervez Musharraf: CDA

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority did not carry out any special road carpeting work in front of the farmhouse reportedly owned by General retired Pervez Musharraf alone but the road carpeting of several streets were done by the authority.

Earlier, a picture showing fresh carpeting allegedly in front of the farmhouse of the former president was making rounds and netizens were linking it with an ongoing debate regarding Musharraf’s possible return to the country.

On the other side, sources inside the CDA informed that the road carpeting is carried out on the special directions of the high ups by the Machinery Pool Division.

They informed that the work is carried out on the directions of some leaders of the ruling party living in the area but it was not specified for the farmhouse of General Musharraf.

Road carpeting of several streets is done by the authority

They informed that the road carpeting was started about two weeks ago in which the street numbers 1, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 15, 18 and a road towards Jabba Tali of the P&V Scheme have been re-carpeted by MPO. They informed further that the total length of roads re-carpeted is almost 25 kilometres.

When contacted, Director Public Relations CDA Syed Asif Shah has also maintained that it was a routine road carpeting practice carried out in the area and it has nothing to do with the General Pervez Musharraf.