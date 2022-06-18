Markets to close at 9pm, restaurants by 11pm in Sindh

KARACHI: – In an attempt to save energy, the Sindh government on Friday issued a notification ordering the closure of markets by 9pm, marriage halls 10:30pm and restaurants by 11pm as part of an energy conservation plan.

The new rule is set to take effect from tonight for a month’s period.

The Sindh Home Department, in a notification issued today, stated that due to the prevalent power outages there is an urgent need to take the effective measures for the conservation of energy through a two-pronged balanced approach i.e., to utilise the daylight hours for business activities and to minimise the possible adverse impact on the business activities.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 CrPC and Section 14(3) and Section 16 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010, with the approval of Chairman, Sindh Provincial Commission, following specific restrictions are hereby imposed within the territorial limits of the Sindh Province with immediate effect,” the notification said.

New business timinigs

All the markets, bazars, shops and shopping malls shall be closed by 9:00 PM (Except medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops. All the marriage halls, banquets and marriage functions shall be closed by 10:30 PM. All the hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes shall be closed by 11:00 PM.

The area police officers have been authorised to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 CrPC imposed under the order.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of one month, it added.