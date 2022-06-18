News Desk

Over 8300 Hajj pilgrims depart for Makkah

Over 8300 Hajj pilgrims have so far departed for Makkah after completion of their eight-day stay in the holy city of Madinah Munawwarah.

The Media Cell in Madinah told the media that the departure process will be complete by Friday.

During their stay in Madinah, the pilgrims offered Nawafil and paid homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Sallallahu alaihi wa aalehi wasallam khatam un nabbyin.

Meanwhile, Director General Hajj Ibrar Mirza has directed to provide all possible facilities to the Pakistani pilgrims in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat during Hajj.

