Staff Reporter

Pakistan qualify for Asian 12&U Final Event in Kazakhstan

LAHORE -Pakistan team on Friday lost to India 1-2 in the finals of the Asian 12&U Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal. However, both the teams qualified for Final Event of the Asian 12&U Championships to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the last quarter of the ongoing year. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, in the boys’ singles, India’s Tavish Pahwa outlasted Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-3. However, Abubakar Talha played a marathon singles match against the neighbouring country’s Fazal Ali Meer and defeated him by 6-2, 6-7, 6-2. In the decisive boys’ doubles, Indian duo of Tavish Pahwa and Fazal Ali Meer utilized their vast experience of playing ATF and ITF events and outpaced Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha by 6-3, 6-3. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated Pakistan team on reaching the finals and qualifying for the Kazakhstan event. “The PTF is focused on the development of young athletes and wants to ensure maximum opportunities for the budding players.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Completion of FATF action plans a great achievement, says COAS

Islamabad

FATF clears Pakistan to get off grey list

Islamabad

Timely import of edible oil from Indonesia averted oil crisis, says PM

Islamabad

Why people are still being picked up, asks IHC Chief Justice

Lahore

PAF has capacity to timely respond to enemy’s nefarious designs: Air Chief

International

Three Palestinians shot dead by Israeli forces in Jenin raid

International

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ by BJP officials

Islamabad

High inflation result of PTI govt’s poor policies: Marriyum

International

British PM Johnson in Kyiv on second visit: Zelensky

Islamabad

Punjab CM for giving kitchen items on affordable rates

1 of 3,132

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More