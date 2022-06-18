Pakistan qualify for Asian 12&U Final Event in Kazakhstan

LAHORE -Pakistan team on Friday lost to India 1-2 in the finals of the Asian 12&U Championship at Kathmandu, Nepal. However, both the teams qualified for Final Event of the Asian 12&U Championships to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the last quarter of the ongoing year. According to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) spokesman, in the boys’ singles, India’s Tavish Pahwa outlasted Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-3. However, Abubakar Talha played a marathon singles match against the neighbouring country’s Fazal Ali Meer and defeated him by 6-2, 6-7, 6-2. In the decisive boys’ doubles, Indian duo of Tavish Pahwa and Fazal Ali Meer utilized their vast experience of playing ATF and ITF events and outpaced Pakistani pair of Omar Jawad and Abubakar Talha by 6-3, 6-3. PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated Pakistan team on reaching the finals and qualifying for the Kazakhstan event. “The PTF is focused on the development of young athletes and wants to ensure maximum opportunities for the budding players.”