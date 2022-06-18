Sri Lanka in crisis

Sri Lanka was one of the prosperous countries two years ago, now it has officially been declared bankrupt. Sri Lanka which is now standing on the brink of economic collapse welcomed a higher number of tourists in 2019 as per statics. Once the economic position of the Colombo was even praised by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) respectively. Tourism based economy had to face the music following the outbreak of COVID-19. The Sri Lankan tourism industry has dwindled to a lower extent. To add salt to the injury, the Easter bombings on hotels increased the miseries for the pearl of the Indian ocean. As a result, the country became short of money because the biggest source of its revenue in the form of tourism became dysfunctional.