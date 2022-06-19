Five die in collision between two vehicles

QUETTA – At least five people were killed and same others sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in Quetta on Saturday, said rescue sources. According to rescue sources, the deadly road crash happened in Loralai, Quetta, where two vehicles collided with each other, resulting in the death of five people and wounds to five others. The injured and bodies were shifted to Quetta Hospital. The cause of the accident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.