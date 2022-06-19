Hamza vows to provide free of cost medicines to cancer patients

Lahore – Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has announced the good news of plans to aid the suffering through a special effort to provide free medicines for cancer patients by transferring cash to their accounts. Mayo Hospital and the Bank of Punjab (BoP) reached an agreement regarding this transfer of funds and signed it before Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif. Under Umeed-e-Zindagi program, the Bank of Punjab will transfer money to the registered cancer patients. Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said that God and His creatures will be pleased with the help being given to the patients. The Chief Secretary Punjab, the President Bank of Punjab, the Secretary Health and the concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had also earlier informed that efforts were being made to provide as much free medical treatment to the people of Punjab as possible through Universal Health Insurance. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had the idea for this health insurance. According to Khawaja Salman Rafique, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz wished to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. A number of hospitals are currently and swiftly being panelled to provide better treatment facilities to the people of Punjab. They also wish to make a bone marrow transplantation facility for the families of Punjab through Universal Health Insurance. They are trying to improve the level of facilities for doctors and patients in Punjab’s government hospitals.

Khawaja Salman Rafique explained that they have to go to the fields for the convenience of the patients in government hospitals of Punjab and the State Life staff in selected public and private hospitals in Punjab must make sure there is better treatment of patients. He informed that complaints from the public regarding Universal Health Insurance will be addressed on a priority basis by making visits to the hospitals of Punjab and that the insurance will be used to monitor the treatment of the patients. Appealing to the religious scholars of Punjab, he requested for awareness about Universal Health Insurance to be created among the people through sermons in mosques.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF MURDER

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif taking notice of murder incident of the daughter of business personality late Seth Abid in Muslim Town sought a report from Inspector General Police.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz directed to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action be taken after bringing the accused into the stern grip of law. The CM Punjab directed to investigate the incident from every aspect and ensure provision of justice to the heirs. He also expressed heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family.