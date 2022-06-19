News Desk

Punjab markets to close at 9pm to conserve energy

Following Sindh, Punjab government as part of an energy conservation plan has announced to close markets by 9pm to conserve energy as the country witnesses constant power outages.

According to the notification, markets will remain open from 8 am to 9 pm from Monday; however, pharmacies, bakeries, petrol pumps have been exempted from the new restrictions.

Marriage halls will close by 10pm and restaurants by 11pm as part of an energy conservation plan. In the first phase, the ban will be for two months.

On Friday, the Sindh government had also issued a notification ordering the closure of markets by 9pm, marriage halls 10:30pm and restaurants by 11pm as part of an energy conservation plan.

The Sindh Home Department, stated that due to the prevalent power outages there is an urgent need to take the effective measures for the conservation of energy through a two-pronged balanced approach i.e., to utilize the daylight hours for business activities and to minimize the possible adverse impact on the business activities.

