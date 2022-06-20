Pakistan is positioned 140 out of 180 countries by a Berlin-based non-profit organisation called Transparency International, in the corruption perception index. It tells precisely how corrupt the public sector of a country is perceived by the people. However, the menace of corruption does not exist in the public sector alone but has wings in the private sector as well. Here, it affects the entire supply chain as it distorts suppliers, inflates costs of production and service, and subverts competition.

Even if the primary goal of a businesses is to increase profits, involving deceptive or corrupt practices for this end will impact the organisation adversely. For instance, it will decrease employee morale, increase cost, reduce productivity, experience a loss of market perception and loss of stakeholder’s confidence, and sullies reputation. Employees particularly within this sector involve themselves in amoral practices. Inventory theft, assets misappropriation, kickbacks, illegal gratuities and economic extortions remain the established practices. For instance, some purchasers get their suppliers to give kickbacks and perform economic extortion by misusing a vendor by not giving them an order again if they don’t acknowledge to do what is demanded from them. The suppliers are threatened by the quality assurance team or by the storekeepers that their product would not be passed if their demands are not responded to. Likewise, ghost production and ghost transactions to show the practical achievement of annual goals are also common practice in many SMEs or even in LSMs.

Covid-19 has starkly exposed the shortcomings of the health sector not only in Pakistan but in the world. The demand-supply theory has not spared even the vulnerable patients kicking the bucket in hospitals. Selling overpriced life-saving drugs like Actemra are heinous crimes; the cynical example of medical oxygen artificial deficiency is also in front of everyone. Let’s delve into the operation theatres of private hospitals. Gauged by individuals’ very own encounters, it has been discerned that germicidal cleansers—pyodine scrub, chlorhexidine, and povidone iodine—that are popularly used for preoperative and postoperative care as skin disinfectants and washing are demanded by every patient, whereas, a bottle of a germicidal cleaner can be used for multiple patients.

Where there is an urgent need to curb the hazard of corruption from the public sector, the private sector also should not neglect their part in curbing anti-corruption implementation endeavors in their own domains. Impeccable integrity in a private business is essential for economic success and for overall development. Retailers, SMEs, LSMs, and the corporate sector ought to have a corruption free environment as change begins right here and right now, at home. Adaptability and agility can prompt moral and sustainable approaches in private businesses and among the employees. Strong anti-corruption compliance rules also possess a competitive advantage.

Like other normal and man-made calamities, corruption presents a multi-sectoral problem that universally requires a comprehensive and holistic approach to have sustainable solutions. Collective actions and public-private collaboration are essential for a more sustainable future. Corruption weakens governance and the quality of services provided. To curb corruption, numerous laws and policies have proactively been formulated by technocrats and experts. However, only apt and regular enforcement of the policies and laws will shrink it down.