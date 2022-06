‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

REHOBOTH BEACH – US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware Saturday morning, but was unhurt. A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: “I’m good.” He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell. The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip. The result: “a mad scramble of Secret Service and press,” a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall. “No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said. “The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.” Videos posted to social media later in the afternoon showed the president seeking to prove his agility.