Agencies

‘I am good’: Biden falls from bike but is unhurt

REHOBOTH BEACH – US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware Saturday morning, but was unhurt. A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: “I’m good.”  He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell. The president told a small crowd of well-wishers and reporters that he had lost his balance as he tried to pull a foot out of a bike clip. The result: “a mad scramble of Secret Service and press,” a White House pool report said, adding there were no visible scrapes or bruises from the fall.  “No medical attention is needed,” a White House official said. “The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.” Videos posted to social media later in the afternoon showed the president seeking to prove his agility.

More Stories
Business

Govt sets new gas connections target of 537,070 for SNGPL, SSGC for next FY

Business

FCCI chief stresses developing import substitution industry

Business

Pak-Kyrgyz PTA a catalyst for regional economic integration: Ambassador

Business

Rains to have positive impact on cotton crop

Business

Sale of motorcycles edges up in May

Business

Sialkot made footballs to be used in FIFA World Cup

Business

US recession not ‘inevitable’: Treasury secy

Business

Strategy evolved to modernise agriculture sector to achieve higher growth

Business

NBF sector posts 32pc growth in FY21

Business

Sanofi, Akhuwat Foundation bring diabetes education to schools

1 of 4,049

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More