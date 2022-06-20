Markets in Islamabad to shut at 9pm

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to tackle the current energy crisis, Islamabad has also decided to limit the business hours at the markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon shared an order in this regard on Twitter early on Sunday. The Centre has followed in the footsteps of Sindh and Punjab provinces which had earlier decided to close businesses by 9pm. The order stated that all shops, shopping malls, bakeries and confectioneries, offices, storerooms, godowns, warehouses and cattle markets would close at 9pm. Further, the timings of marriage halls, marquees and exhibition halls would be limited to 10:00pm.

All establishments (commercial or industrial), restaurants, clubs, tandoors, eateries, cafes, cinemas, theatres or other places of public amusement and public parks would close at 11:30pm, it added. However, hospitals and laboratories, clinics, pharmacies and medical stores, petrol pumps, milk shops and other essential businesses have been exempted from following the timings. The notification, which also detailed the reasons for the move, stated that the order would come into force with immediate effect and would remain in place for two months.

Energy conservation drive

The Deputy Commissioner noted that the electricity demand had increased as a result of the current hot weather the country was experiencing which was subjecting critical infrastructure to extended loadshedding. The order stated that it was necessary to enforce certain restrictions on non-essential businesses so that this prevalent emergency of the energy shortfall may be controlled in Islamabad Capital Territory. Sindh and Punjab had also limited business timings as part of an energy conservation drive. On Friday, Sindh announced it was switching up the operating hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants, for a month in order to conserve electricity. A day later, the Punjab government also announced the closure of markets, bazaars and business centres across the province at 9pm.