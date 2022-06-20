Our Staff Reporter

Youngster shot dead by cousin in domestic feud

KHANEWAL – A youngster was shot dead allegedly by his cousin, following a domestic dispute, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 and Police sources, Muhammad Salman, resident of Mauza Rahim Shah, allegedly opened fire at his cousin Humair Aadil, son of Ghulam Hussain over a domestic dispute.  The bullet hit Humair Aadil at his chest resulting his death on the spot. The dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital by Rescue 1122.

8 people injured as roof of house caved in

At least eight persons of a family sustained injuries as roof of house caved in at Chak 81/10R Peerowal on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a roof of a house suddenly caved in at Chak 81/10R Peerowal in which eight people of a family got injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to two minor injured on the spot while six injured were shifted to District headquarters hospital.  The injured were identified as Sumaira, Amina, Najia, Zarina and Naveed kid of Muhammad Ashraf.

 

