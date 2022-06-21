Franchise of Second Cup Coffee Company inaugurated

ISLAMABAD PR – A franchise of Second Cup Coffee Company was inaugurated under the “World’s Tallest Horse Mascots” at Blue World City – world’s first purpose-built tourist city, located at Chakri Road, Rawalpindi. President and CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came from Canada and adorned the inaugural ceremony with his presence.

The event was graced by the senior officials of Blue World City and Second Cup Coffee Company. Launched on the ground floor of the world’s tallest horse mascots, the franchise will provide all the world-class services that one can ask for. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chairman Blue World City Saad Nazir said that Pakistan’s real estate sector has been introduced to a unique architectural style and approach by building world’s tallest horse mascots at the world’s first purpose-built tourist city. “We are striving to make the Pakistani real estate market contemporary and exceptional by providing world class entertainment facilities to our citizens, in line with the standards of Dubai and Singapore.” The launch of Second Cup franchise under the world’s tallest horse mascots is our modest contribution towards this goal. He further added that the world’s tallest horse mascots at Blue World City are undoubtedly worthy of being included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Jim Ragas, President and CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, who exclusively came from Canada for the event, said that it is astonishing to witness the world’s tallest horse mascots and the development progress at Blue World City – world’s first purpose-built tourist city.

 

