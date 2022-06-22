Chief of defence general staff Italian armed forces calls on Air Chief

Admiral Giuseppe CAVO DRAGONE, Chief of Defence General Staff Italian Armed Forces who is on an official visit to Pakistan called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.

During the meeting, matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two countries were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

He further said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two sides. The Air Chief reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Italy and Pakistan. Both the dignitaries also agreed to further revitalize defence ties including training and indigenous production.