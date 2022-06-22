Earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

An earthquake jolted federal capital Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Tuesday night.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Hangu, Malakand, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Buner, Miranshah and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Bhera in Punjab.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to earthquake.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department s National Seismic Monitoring Centre, an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan’s city of Khost. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in southwest of Khost in Afghanistan at the depth of 44 kilometres.