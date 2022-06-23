Earthquake: PM calls acting PM of Afghanistan to convey Pakistan’s solidarity with Afghan people

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with the acting Prime Minister of the Interim Afghan Government, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, today.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep sympathies and condolences, on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, on the loss of so many precious lives and material damage caused by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan on 22 June 2022.

The Prime Minister offered prayers for the departed souls and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its Afghan brethren in this difficult hour. The Prime Minister also shared details regarding the relief efforts mounted by Pakistan to provide emergency assistance to Afghanistan, including the dispatch of emergency medicines, tents, tarpaulins and blankets.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister conveyed that Ghulam Khan and Angoor Adda border crossing points have been opened for the transportation of the seriously injured Afghans for their treatment in the Pakistani hospitals. He reassured Pakistan’s continued assistance in the coming days as well.

The Prime Minister underscored the close fraternal relations between the two peoples and reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to provide assistance to the Afghan people facing a dire humanitarian situation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to facilitate trade and movement of people through effective border management. He added that Pakistan was committed to strengthening bilateral ties to promote the cause of peace, progress, and prosperity.