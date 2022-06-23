News Desk

IMF asks govt to impose more taxes, claims Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday claimed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked the incumbent government to impose more taxes.

During the Senate session, Shaukat Tarin said the economic survey was presented a few days ago in which there was a record economic growth and the government signed it a few weeks ago but now why they are blaming the PTI government for bankruptcy.

“The IMF has asked the government to impose more taxes and another budget is coming,” Shaukat said.

