Pakistan Dispatches Relief Assistance to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

On directions of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has dispatched relief goods for earthquake affectees of Afghanistan. The consignment arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority consists of family tents, tarpaulins, blankets and emergency medicines.

Pakistan has assured all possible support to ameliorate the sufferings of the Afghan families affected by the 6.1 magnitude earthquake which hit parts of Afghanistan on Wednesday 22 Jun 2022.