Our Staff Reporter

20 outlaws arrested, arms, over 3kg charas recovered

PESHAWAR-Peshawar Police have arrested 19 outlaws and also recovered arms from their possession in several raids on Thursday.
Police official Muhammad Ilyas said that on tip-offs, the cops conducted raids in Pishtakhara, Agha Mir Jani Shah, Paharipura, Faqeerabad, Tehkar and other localities and arrested 19 outlaws wanted by the police in various cases.
The cops also recovered 19 pistols during the raids.
In another raid, the cops seized more than 3kg charas and also arrested a drug trafficker in Daudzai area of Peshawar. An official said that the accused was arrested after the cops while impersonating buyers did a deal for charas with him.

