COAS exalts Armed Forces’ role in tackling national security challenges proficiently

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressed the participants of 51st PN Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWA) in Lahore on Friday.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Navy War College, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan. COAS laid floral wreath at Shahuada Monument to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan. While addressing the participants, General Qamar Javed Bajwa dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures. COAS exalted the role of Armed Forces in tackling the national security challenges proficiently.

COAS underscored that Pakistan Navy’s history is studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices. He emphasised that Pakistan Navy is a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and has always lived up to the expectations of the nation. COAS appreciated the quality training imparted by the Pakistan Navy War College to the officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries.