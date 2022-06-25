Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the previous government compromised PTV Sports’ rights by signing an illegal agreement with a private media group.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, she said an Expression of Interest for acquisition and dissemination rights was changed again and again to favor the ARY group during the PTI government.

The Minister said the said agreement with ARY group not only compromised legal procedures for the bid but also sacrificed PTV’s economic interest.

She vowed that justice will be done and PTV will get its due rights during her tenure as the matter has been put into FIA notice to initiate an inquiry against the involved persons.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI government which claimed to modernize the Broadcasting world, not only put the state institutions into economic crisis but also destroyed the existing stature of PTV and other institutions.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 8,465

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More