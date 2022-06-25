Pak officials confirm Mumbai attacks mastermind’s arrest
FATF CONDITION
ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani officials have confirmed that Islamabad has made a number of arrests of the militants including Sajid Mir, who belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terror outfit, the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks 2008, to meet the FATF requirements.
Sajid Mir’s name is also on the FBI most wanted list with 5 million dollars reward on his head bounty.
Sajid Mir was wanted by US and intelligence agencies for more than a decade and demand was communicated to Pakistan for his arrest.
The top officials while sharing background information confirmed yesterday that Sajid Mir has been sentenced after a trial which was conducted within the premises of an unknown prison for security reasons. However, Pakistan turned down the requests for his extradition demanded by a foreign country, with a plea that he is being tried under the Pakistani law. “This was a major demand by FATF to Pakistan to get out of the grey list”, another official confirmed and said Sajid Mir’s arrest and later conviction record was shared with FATF. “Sajid Mir’s conviction was also shared with the FBI,” a Pakistani diplomat said. The Financial Action Task Force kept Pakistan in the grey list for more than three years and wanted solid and evidence-based action against the LeT and other militant outfits, declared terrorist organizations under UN. Sajid Mir was indicted on terrorism charges by an American court in Chicago in 2011