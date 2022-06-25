Pak officials confirm Mumbai attacks mastermind’s arrest

FATF CONDITION

ISLAMABAD – Top Pakistani officials have confirmed that Is­lamabad has made a number of arrests of the militants including Sajid Mir, who belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a banned terror outfit, the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks 2008, to meet the FATF re­quirements.

Sajid Mir’s name is also on the FBI most wanted list with 5 mil­lion dollars reward on his head bounty.

Sajid Mir was wanted by US and intelligence agencies for more than a decade and demand was communicated to Pakistan for his arrest.

The top officials while sharing background in­formation confirmed yesterday that Sajid Mir has been sentenced af­ter a trial which was conducted within the premises of an unknown pris­on for security reasons. How­ever, Pakistan turned down the requests for his extradi­tion demanded by a foreign country, with a plea that he is being tried under the Paki­stani law. “This was a major demand by FATF to Pakistan to get out of the grey list”, an­other official confirmed and said Sajid Mir’s arrest and later conviction record was shared with FATF. “Sajid Mir’s conviction was also shared with the FBI,” a Pakistani dip­lomat said. The Financial Ac­tion Task Force kept Paki­stan in the grey list for more than three years and wanted solid and evidence-based ac­tion against the LeT and oth­er militant outfits, declared terrorist organizations un­der UN. Sajid Mir was indict­ed on terrorism charges by an American court in Chica­go in 2011