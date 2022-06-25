Pakistan rejects any attempt by India to contemplate some G20-related event in IIOJK: Asim

Pakistan says it completely rejects any attempt by India to contemplate some G20-related event or meeting in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India and the dispute remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades.

He said holding of any G20 related event in the territory in utter disregard of the disputed status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances.

The Spokesperson said it is expected that in case of any controversial proposal from India, designed to seek legitimacy for its illegal and tyrannical occupation of the territory, the G20 members will be fully cognizant of the imperatives of law and justice and would reject it out-right.

He said Pakistan strongly urges the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and free all political prisoners including the Kashmiri leaders.

The Spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the only way to lasting peace in South Asia is by granting the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, their inalienable right to self-determination under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Spokesperson said since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders.

He said several reports of the United Nations have re-confirmed the ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people.

The Spokesperson said India has been seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law.