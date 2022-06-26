Agencies

Six outlaws held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    –   Islamabad Capital Territory Police have apprehended six outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons.

Koral police arrested two accused namely Khizer Hayat and Khateeb Ahmed and recovered one 38 bore pistol and one MP5 gun from their possession, said a news release on Saturday.

Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Hassan Khan and recovered 1280 gram hashish and 170 gram ice from his possession. Shams colony police apprehended an accused Abdul Qadeer.

Similarly, Noon police arrested two accused Muhammad Hamza and Sami Ullah and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG (Operations) directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminals. “The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands” he maintained.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 10,667

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More