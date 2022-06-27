Agencies

Fresh transport strikes hit UK, mainland Europe

LONDON – Britain’s railway system once again came to a virtual standstill on Sunday and flights in Europe were disrupted as strikes in the travel sector hit the continent.

Tens of thousands of rail workers in the UK staged the latest day-long walkout over pay and job security, hampering weekend plans for those already hit by similar strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.

Only around a fifth of services are set to operate on heavily reduced hours, with those still running starting much later in the morning than usual and set to end as early as 6:30 pm (1730 GMT). The RMT rail union insists this week’s actions are necessary as wages have failed to keep pace with UK inflation, which has hit a 40-year high and is on course to keep rising. It also wants a threat of compulsory redundancies withdrawn.

RMT secretary general Mick Lynch said its members were “standing up for all working people trying to get a pay rise and some job security”.

“In a modern economy, workers need to be properly rewarded for their work, enjoy good conditions and have the peace of mind that their job will not be taken away from them,” he added.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Unfortunately, the RMT’s decision to carry out another day of needless and premature strike action means our passengers will suffer again on Saturday.

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Centre to take provinces along for better law, order: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in Sindh LG polls

Islamabad

Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

National

Gen Bajwa awarded highest Saudi honour

Islamabad

Kyrgyz envoy hopes for completion of CASA-1000, energy projects

Islamabad

Imran Khan forgives ‘spy servant’ who bugged his bedroom

Islamabad

Imran Khan disturbed due to ‘unemployment’, says PPP

Multan

JI struggling for delivery of rights to masses: Siraj ul Haq

Islamabad

Fazl says he acted to oust Imran, not foreign conspiracy

National

Imran Khan crossed all limits of victimisation, says Sanaullah

1 of 4,129

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More