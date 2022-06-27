Gen Bajwa visits ailing Musharraf in Dubai

ISLAMABAD    –    Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met former president and army chief General Perevz Musharraf at his Dubai residence and discussed his possible return to Pakistan with his family, it is learnt.

The Army Chief visited Dubai the other day en route to Saudi Arabia. Top team of doctors from the Pakistan army also accompanied the Army Chief, who examined ailing Gen Musharraf for more than two hours and also read his medical reports and history and compiled their own report which was submitted to the Army Chief and also to Surgeon General of Pakistan Army.

In Pakistan, the PML-N coalition government had already said that if Gen Pervez Musharraf wants to come back to Pakistan he would be facilitated.

Credible sources told The Nation that that type of medical treatment Pervez Musharraf is getting in Dubai for the disease “amyloidosis” is not available in Pakistan and secondly in the prevailing health condition Pervez Musharraf may not be able to travel to Pakistan.

On the occasion, Gen Musharraf exchanged pleasantries and issues concerning Pakistan.

The family of Pervez Musharraf thanked the army chief for visiting them and allout possible support for Gen Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

