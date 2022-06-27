German Ambassador upbeat about revival of hockey in Pakistan

LAHORE – German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has said that hockey has deep roots and rich culture in Pakistan and it will regain its past glory soon. During a meeting with Olympian Khawaja Junaid, CEO of Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA), here at a local hotel, he said: “I have witnessed heyday of Pakistan hockey and wish it to be among the top teams in the world. KJHA Director Junaid Chattha was also present during the meeting. Hailing 70-years of Pak-German diplomatic relations, the German envoy said: “Hockey is the strongest bond between the two countries and I will do all within my grasp to help Pakistan hockey. Sports is a tool to raise standards and achieve togetherness and homogeneity in societies. German Embassy in Islamabad will provide all-out support for revival of hockey in Pakistan.” Kh Junaid lauded Ambassador Bernhard’s services for promoting bilateral ties during his two-year stint. He also thanked the German embassy for the steps it had taken for the promotion of hockey. Kh Junaid also presented a memento to Bernhard Schlagheck on the occasion.