PM directs to complete Islamabad Jail Complex in next fiscal year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to complete the under-construction model prison in the capital project in next fiscal year, which has been facing delay for the last 10 years.

Taking notice of the delay, the prime minister formed a six-member committee headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to review the prison project. Other members include Secretaries of the Ministries of Interior, Housing and Planning, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The prime minister sought the report from the committee within a week.

The notification of the directive was issued as signed by Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr. Tauqeer Shah, the PM Office said.

The construction of Islamabad jail as per international standards and facilities could not be completed due to non-availability of funds.

Due to non-construction of the building, the Islamabad prisoners have been accommodated in Adiala Jail for the last six decades.

The modern 90-acre jail being built in Sector H-16 adjacent to the motorway will house around 2,000 inmates. Schools, mosques, training centers, playgrounds, and Islamabad Capital Territory courts will also be built in the premises while a training center for prison officials will also be built in the complex.