News Desk

Roof collapse kills one, injures six in Peshawar

A woman was killed and six other persons, including four children, were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in in Peshawar on Sunday night.

According to details, roof of a dilapidated house located at Phand Road near Khattko Bridge area of Peshawar caved in on Sunday night, burying seven persons under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and retrieved a dead body of a woman from the rubble while six persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

