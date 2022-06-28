Agencies

Four dead, dozens hurt as stands collapse in Colombia bullring

BOGOTA   –   At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said.  “There are four people dead at the moment — two women, a man and a child,” the governor of Tolima department, Jose Ricardo Orozco, told local radio after the incident in the central city of El Espinal. A full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media. Another video taken by someone at the scene showed people trying to escape from the stands while a bull continues to roam in the arena. “There are about 30 people seriously injured… that’s a preliminary report,” Orozco said, noting that emergency personnel were still evacuating the wounded to area hospitals for treatment. Local civil defense official Luis Fernando Velez said they did not know how many people were still buried in the debris.

