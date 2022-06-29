Our Staff Reporter

Kartarpur corridor is practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom: COAS

12-member British Sikh soldiers’ delegation calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI   –   A 12-member British Sikh soldiers’ delegation headed by Major General Celia J Harvey, Deputy Commander Field Army UK, visited GHQ and met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS on this occasion said that Pakistan respects all religions and also recognises the need for promotion of reli­gious tourism in the country. “Kartarpur corridor is the practical manifestation of Pakistan’s unwav­ering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony,” COAS said.

Also, the delegation visited Lahore where the dignitaries witnessed flag lowering ceremony at Wagah border. The delegation visited Lahore Fort, Allama Iqbal Mausoleum and Badshahi Mosque. During their stay the British Sikh soldiers visited several religious sites in the country which includ­ed Darbar Hazrat Mian Mir, Haveli Naunihal Singh, Gurdwara Janamasthan Guru Ram Das, Sama­di Ranjeet Singh, Gudwara Dera Sahib, Kartarpur Corridor, Nankana Sahib and Dera Panja Sahib.

The delegation also visited Orakzai District and witnessed Samana Fort, Lockhart Fort and Saragarhi Monument. This was the place where 21 Sikh soldiers laid their lives in 1897 as part of British expedition and has much historical sig­nificance for Sikhs. The delegation laid wreath at Saragarhi Monument. The delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace and normalcy in tribal districts.

