KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Peshawar – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reconstructed 90 flood affected schools, while work on 20 others flood damaged schools are in progress in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. School buildings are designed with the provision of safety from earthquake and other requirements for disabled persons.

In this connection an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain to review the progress of the programme. The forum was briefed about the overall progress wherein total number of facilities completed till date are 209 out of 229 schools, 13 health facilities, equipment supplied to 49 health facilities, 56 drinking water schemes, 2 Irrigation Head works, 2 bridges, 5 roads and Burn & Trauma Centre at Hayatabad out of USAID funds under KPRP.

Work on establishment of 8 satellite stations for ERS 1122 is ongoing on major Highways and Motorways of the province. USAID also showed their satisfaction on both the physical and financial progress.

KP PDMA has recently reconstructed 56 schools in Malakand Division including 30 schools in Swat,07 Lower Dir, 8 Upper Dir, 5 Malakand, 6 in Shangla district, while 34 schools in other districts were completed, i.e. Nowshera 19, Charsadda 5, Peshawar 04 and 6 DI Khan district in collaboration with USAID.

Local community stated that the standard buildings of school with facilities help to boost education ratio, as more and more students are being enrolled in these facilities day by the day. The locals said these newly reconstructed schools are well equipped with good facilities as required for an institution, i.e. boundary walls, furniture, power supply and best designed buildings. Ramps and separate toilet for special children also provided in these schools.

The newly reconstructed buildings would provide best learning atmosphere and welcomed by the community members as these schools were reconstructed with good pace of work. The newly constructed schools are also provided with furniture and Lab equipment.

PDMA Spokesperson Taimur Ali informed that PDMA-PaRRSA also successfully rehabilitated 56 number of Water supply schemes including water storage tanks; hand pumps/drinking water supply systems in the remote areas and far-flung areas of District Buner and Swat.

PDMA completed 23 drinking water supply schemes in District Buner and handed over to the Line Department under KPRP while 33 water supply schemes were completed in District Swat.