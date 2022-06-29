APP

Miftah Ismail assures APCNGA of support in resolving issues

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday assured the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) of full support in resolving their issues and providing maximum support to them.

APCNGA delegation Tuesday was led by its group leader Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha here, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry. Among others, the meeting was attended by the chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers from finance division, the statement added. The delegation apprised the finance minister about issues being faced by CNG sector in Pakistan especially related to taxes.  The proposal for use of CNG as fuel for motor vehicles to reduce import bill and minimize carbon emission was also discussed in the meeting.

 

