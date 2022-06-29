Over 8.41 million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Over 8.41 million (8,413,499) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun’im said on Tuesday that 4,636,398 citizens were injected the first dose, while 3,693,400 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,861 health workers were also given the first dose while 43,840 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 20,874 first doses and 31,311 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.