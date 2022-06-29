Agencies

Over 8.41 million people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Over 8.41 million (8,413,499) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.  District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun’im said on Tuesday that 4,636,398 citizens were injected the first dose, while 3,693,400 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 39,861 health workers were also given the first dose while 43,840 received the second dose of vaccine.  He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 20,874 first doses and 31,311 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

National

Eidul Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet today for Zil Hajj moon sighting

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

1 of 9,216

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More