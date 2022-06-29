PM cancels inauguration of projects to follow election code
LAHORE – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif cancelled inaugurating a power plant in Kahuta area on the advice of provincial Election Commission Punjab on Tuesday as the area falls under limits of PP-7 Rawalpindi where a by-poll would be held on July 17. According to the Commission’s sources here, the prime minister was scheduled to inaugurate a power plant at River Jhelum in Kahuta tehsil on June 29 but the area falls under limits of PP-7 Rawalpindi where a by-poll would be held on July 17. On the directions of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul, District Returning Officer PP-7, Aleem Shahab, contacted Dr Tauqir Hussain, principal secretary to prime minister, through telephone and briefed that the prime minister’s visit of the constituency and inauguration of a development project would be a violation of code of conduct. Later, the principal secretary informed the district returning officer and district monitoring officer that the visit of the prime minister had been cancelled.