World No. 2 Kontaveit reaches 2nd round at Wimbledon

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia marched to the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament Monday.

Kontaveit beat her US opponent Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1 in round one of the women’s singles competition.

She will now face Germany’s, Jule Niemeier.

Meanwhile, British teen Emma Raducanu won against Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium with sets of 6-4 and 6-4.

Raducanu, 19, a 2021 US Open women’s singles champion, will play against France’s Caroline Garcia in the upcoming round.

In men’s singles, world No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reserved his place in the second round with a five-set win against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alcaraz won the match 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

He will take on the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

The 2022 Wimbledon started on Monday and will run through July 10.