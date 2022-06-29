Anadolu

World No. 2 Kontaveit reaches 2nd round at Wimbledon

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia marched to the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament Monday.

Kontaveit beat her US opponent Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1 in round one of the women’s singles competition.

She will now face Germany’s, Jule Niemeier.

Meanwhile, British teen Emma Raducanu won against Alison Van Uytvanck from Belgium with sets of 6-4 and 6-4.

Raducanu, 19, a 2021 US Open women’s singles champion, will play against France’s Caroline Garcia in the upcoming round.

In men’s singles, world No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reserved his place in the second round with a five-set win against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alcaraz won the match 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

He will take on the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor.

The 2022 Wimbledon started on Monday and will run through July 10.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

England complete series clean sweep

National

Pakistan to get world squash champion in 3 years: Aamir

National

Pak cyclists need better facilities to shine at Asian level: Moazzam

National

Djokovic makes more history with 1st-round win at Wimbledon

National

Pak snooker contingent to feature in World Games 2022

Sports

Djokovic qualifies for Wimbledon’s 2nd round

Sports

Fenerbahce Beko confirm signing of Nigerian center Tonye Jekiri

Newspaper

England 113 runs away from series sweep

Newspaper

Yasir Shah keen to deliver against Sri Lanka

Newspaper

Bangladesh strike twice in rain-hit first session on Day 3

1 of 1,969

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More