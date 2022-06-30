News Desk

Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected speculation about him backing Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab.

The PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their candidate for the Chief Minister ship of Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi.

All of the PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Illahi in case of CM elections, he added.

Shujaat added that PML-Q members have always followed the party line, and PML-N should refrain from spreading rumours and confusing our members.

All of the PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new CM of Punjab, he added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

CTD Arrests 11 ‘Terrorists’ in Punjab

National

Sindh Govt to Bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s Treatment Expenses

National

Sh Rasheed Fears ‘Chaos’ in Punjab By-Polls

National

Another Shock: Nepra Raises Electricity Rate by Rs7.90

Islamabad

Punjab govt increases laborers minimum wage to Rs25,000

National

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

National

Bilawal Meets PM Shehbaz, Discuss Coalition Issues

Lahore

PML-N files intra-court appeal against orders for notification of PA reserved seats

Lahore

Ruling coalition enjoys thin majority as Hamza’s fate hangs in balance

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz to host lunch for Zardari, Bilawal as ANP, MQM-P express reservations

1 of 8,489

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More