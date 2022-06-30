Chaudhry Shujaat Denies Supporting Hamza as CM Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has rejected speculation about him backing Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab.

The PML-Q head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that their candidate for the Chief Minister ship of Punjab is Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi.

All of the PML-Q members would vote for Pervaiz Illahi in case of CM elections, he added.

Shujaat added that PML-Q members have always followed the party line, and PML-N should refrain from spreading rumours and confusing our members.

All of the PML-Q would vote for Pervaiz Illahi and make him the new CM of Punjab, he added.