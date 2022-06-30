APP

Govt taking measures for ease of doing business: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD  – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday said the government was taking all required measures for enhancing the ease of doing business and providing export friendly environment to the business community.
The minister was talking to the delegation of Pakistan Gems Jewellery Traders and Exporters Association (PGTEA) headed by its Senior Vice Chairman, Fayyaz Qureshi. Chairman PGTEA, Akhtar Khan Tessori also joined the meeting virtually, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry. The delegation members thanked the minister for addressing their concerns related to taxation and appreciated the role of present government in facilitating the gems and jewellery sector. The meeting also discussed some policy measures for enhancing the exports of gems and jewellery, the statement added.

