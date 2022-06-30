NADRA to develop CDA’s biometric verification system for property transfer

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday inked an agreement for development of a comprehensive biometric verification system (BVS) to process the sale, purchase and transfer of properties in the civic body.

The agreement was signed between Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik and CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed here at a ceremony held at NADRA Headquarters.

NADRA will develop and deploy a biometric verification solution for the process of sale, purchase and transfer of properties in CDA. The system will help reduce forgery and eliminate the deceptive attempts by illegitimate means or persons regarding transfer of properties in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said a statement issued by NADRA. Approximately, twenty thousand transactions of sale, purchase and transfer of properties take place annually in CDA.

“With the rollout of NADRA digital ecosystem anchored in digital ID, citizens are becoming better equipped to exercise their rights and to prove with unprecedented certainty who they are, in both physical and virtual realities,” said Chairman NADRA Malik while speaking on the occasion.

Malik highlighted the importance of the biometric verification system for property transfer – a digitised solution that is meant to transform public service delivery by scaling down the risk of forgery and obviating proscribed transactions in property transfer. “The deployment of digital biometric system foreshadows the attempts of unlawful acts by ensuring identity of buyer and seller.” The deployment of BVS will not only bring transparency to the CDA system but also fulfill the compliance of know-your-customer (KYC) in property transactions, he added.

He said that NADRA has the capacity to verify the citizens and their family members biometrically to address the challenges faced by any organisation. NADRA’s biometric identification system will minimise the risk of unwanted breaches within CDA. “With this type of security system, transactions take place not just by affidavit but by biometrics.”

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed said that CDA’s ongoing digitisation venture was further cemented with their partnership with NADRA.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA’s technical prowess in the field of information technology and data management is not only recognised nationwide but also acclaimed internationally where the authority is considered one of the leading system integrators, the statement said.