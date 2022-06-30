Our Staff Reporter

SSP takes notice of robbery of journalist

KARACHI – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Maroof Usman took notice of the reported robbery of a journalist S.M. Ashraf in Federal B Area here. The SSP visited the spot and met with the journalist, said police sources on Wednesday. The SSP formed a team headed by SP Gulberg and said that the accused involved in the incident would be arrested soon. In the meanwhile, the West District Police Investigation department arrested 16 accused during various operations and recovered arms, Gutka/mawa, gambling and betting slips from their possession. SSP Investigation District Muhammad Arif Aslam has told media on Wednesday that arrested accused are indentified as Saeed Khan son of Anwar Saeed, Bilawal son of Salahuddin, Ali Raza, Faizan Shah, Sohail, Mustafa, Ismail Shah, Hashir, Amin, Muhammad Jan, Ishtiaq, Wasim, Irfan Ahmed, Gulzar, Shahbaz Muhammad and Tariq.  The police arrested the accused from the limits of Gulshan-e-Maymar and Orangi town police stations and recovered two illegal pistols and ammunition, Gutka/ Mawa, gambling slips and cash from the accused. The police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

