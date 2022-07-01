Our Staff Reporter

Parents should indulge children in healthy activities:DSP

Mailsi – Cigarettes are the gateway to addiction and smoking causes many dangerous diseases. Every citizen should do his part to prevent addiction.

These views were expressed by DSP Muhammad Tahir Shabbir while addressing a one-day workshop on World Drug Day organized by Young Man Society in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force.  He said that parents should keep a close watch on their children and take immediate action on negative activities and promote healthy activities.

District Excise and Taxation Officer Vehari Bashir Ahmed Kharal said that social organizations have a huge role to play in drug prevention. He said that Islam has declared drug addiction as haraam. Drug addicts have destroyed many houses.

Medical Superintendent Dr Naveed Iqbal Khand said that drug addiction starts with cigarettes. Cigarettes cause dangerous infectious diseases such as lung cancer, asthma, TB. Syed Shiraz Hussain Kazmi, president of the Central Association of Traders, said that today the youth do not have access to playgrounds due to which the youth spend their time in the wrong society.

