News Desk

PM Shehbaz Asks Zardari to Convince Allies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday has asked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari to convince allies.

Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on PM Shehbaz and discussed the current political situation and the new NAB Chairman appointment.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique and PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz also asked Asif Zardari to convince the allies by resolving their concerns.

On this, former president assured the Prime Minister of full cooperation and said that their concerns will be resolved soon.

