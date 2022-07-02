8 million families benefiting from BISP financial aid: Shazia Marri

QUETTA – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Marri on Friday said that a targeted subsidy of Rs 28 billion had been provided for financial assistance to the marginalized while an additional amount of Rs 48 billion was allocated for this purpose.

Apart from the beneficiaries registered in BISP, families earning less than Rs 40,000 per month will also be able to avail this subsidy, she said.

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

PPP Balochistan General Secretary Rozi Khan Kakar, Information Secretary Sardar Sarbland Jogezai, Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen, Quetta District President Mir Naseebullah Shahwani, Quetta City President Nooruddin Kakar, Sakina Abdullah Khan, Mohiuddin Rind, Provincial Media Coordinator Hayat Khan Achakzai, Sardar Imran Bangalzai, Sanaullah Jattak, Nadeem Khan Afridi, Malik Zeeshan, Rabbani Khilji, Jabbar Khan Khilji and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that eight million families across the country were benefiting from BISP financial assistance, adding that the program of the BISP was appreciated by the United Nations and the World Bank. She said the programme had been extended to prevent malnutrition and ensure quality education.

Eradication of poverty and backwardness from Balochistan was among the priorities of the federal government. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had visited Balochistan three times in order to carve a development plan for the province with welfare of Balochi people in sight, she underlined.

She said along with the establishment of new BISP centers in Balochistan, 25 mobile units were also being set up facilitate the needy women.

She said that the government had to take tough economic decisions in the context of the agreements concluded with the IMF by the previous government. “The government is giving targeted subsidies to the poor so that they could deal with the rising inflation. However, the bitter pill of tough decisions will have to be swallowed,” she noted.

She said that Imran Khan was removed through a no-confidence motion under Article 95 of the Constitution. “We are not interested in power but if PTI’s government was not overthrown, the country would have suffered irreparable damage.” Shazia Marri sharply criticized the chairman PTI and said that during his four years in power, Imran Khan gave nothing to the people except inflation and unemployment. “He completely deviated from the promises he had made to the people which resulted into a storm of inflation in the country.”

She said instead of leveling false accusation against the incumbent government on the streets, Imran Khan would have come to the parliament to answer questions about the poor performance of his government.

BISP was set up by former president Asif Ali Zardari in 2008 to carry out the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and was legalized by an Act of Parliament in 2010, she said.

The minister said BISP offices would be set up at tehsil level all across Balochistan to facilitate the deserving women of the province. Replying to a question, Marri said water dispute between Sindh and Balochistan was raised unnecessarily. The Indus River Authority was responsible for all these issues which must be resolved under the IRSA agreement 1991.

Shazia Murri also announced a grant of Rs one million for Quetta Press Club.