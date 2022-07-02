Today’s generation is suffering from myriads of detrimental and virulent issues among which mental ailment is the leading, paramount and inextricable one. It is devouring the youth of today inwardly: inciting them to take horrendous and deadly steps to end their lives. Taking about the Pakistanis youth, they have been entrapped and stranded with a spate of malicious turmoils:- inter alia include, social, economic and academics. Due to these draconian ordeals, they relinquish everything and choose to commit suicidal and criminal acts which obviously hampers the progression of any society. As far as mental health treatment is concerned, the Pakistan government has totally failed to provide better treatment to those who lose their mental stability due to these mentioned issues.